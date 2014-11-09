LISBON Nov 9 Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of
Angola's president, launched on Sunday a takeover bid for
Portugal Telecom at 1.35 euros per shares.
Dos Santos' Portuguese registered company Terra Peregrin
said in a statement published on the website of Portugal's CMVM
market regulator that the success of the offer depends on
acquiring more than 50 percent of Portugal Telecom shares.
The announcement comes a week after Altice made a
7 billion euro bid for the Portuguese assets of Portugal
Telecom.
Dos Santos is one of the main shareholders in Portugal's
telecommunications company NOS, which said last week it was
interested in bidding for Portugal Telecom.
