LISBON Nov 9 Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's president, launched on Sunday a takeover bid for Portugal Telecom at 1.35 euros per shares.

Dos Santos' Portuguese registered company Terra Peregrin said in a statement published on the website of Portugal's CMVM market regulator that the success of the offer depends on acquiring more than 50 percent of Portugal Telecom shares.

The announcement comes a week after Altice made a 7 billion euro bid for the Portuguese assets of Portugal Telecom.

Dos Santos is one of the main shareholders in Portugal's telecommunications company NOS, which said last week it was interested in bidding for Portugal Telecom. (Reporting By Axel Bugge)