LISBON Nov 5 Portugal's telecommunications firm NOS posted on Wednesday a higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, up two percent from a year earlier, even as operating earnings dropped due to tough price competition and one-off advertising costs.

NOS, the country's second-largest operator and the product of last year's merger between ZON and Optimus, said net profit rose to 18.8 million euros ($23.5 million), helped by a record 149,600 net subscriber additions and higher contribution from equity in affiliate companies.

Analysts in a Reuters survey had expected, on average, a net profit of 16.7 million euros.

Initially called ZonOptimus, the merged company has been operating under the new name NOS since May 2014. It said one-off costs of the merger and launch of its new brand name amounted to 18.3 million euros in the three-month period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell almost 5 percent to 133.4 million euros, in line with expectations. Overall sales decreased 3.8 percent to 348 million euros.

NOS competes head on with Portugal Telecom - whose assets have recently been merged with Brazil's Oi, as well as Vodafone. (1 US dollar = 0.8009 euro) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)