LISBON Nov 5 Portugal's telecommunications firm
NOS posted on Wednesday a higher-than-expected
quarterly net profit, up two percent from a year earlier, even
as operating earnings dropped due to tough price competition and
one-off advertising costs.
NOS, the country's second-largest operator and the product
of last year's merger between ZON and Optimus, said net profit
rose to 18.8 million euros ($23.5 million), helped by a record
149,600 net subscriber additions and higher contribution from
equity in affiliate companies.
Analysts in a Reuters survey had expected, on average, a net
profit of 16.7 million euros.
Initially called ZonOptimus, the merged company has been
operating under the new name NOS since May 2014. It said one-off
costs of the merger and launch of its new brand name amounted to
18.3 million euros in the three-month period.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) fell almost 5 percent to 133.4 million
euros, in line with expectations. Overall sales decreased 3.8
percent to 348 million euros.
NOS competes head on with Portugal Telecom - whose assets
have recently been merged with Brazil's Oi, as well
as Vodafone.
(1 US dollar = 0.8009 euro)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)