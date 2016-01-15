LISBON Jan 15 The Bank of Portugal on Friday
relaunched the sale of Novo Banco after plugging a hole in the
rescued lender's finances discovered during European stress
tests and said it will invite financial consultants to assist in
the process.
Last year, the central bank failed to sell Novo Banco, which
was carved out of failed lender Banco Espirito Santo after a 4.9
billion euro state rescue in 2014, as bids came in too low with
investors concerned about its liquidity and potential
contingencies.
On Dec. 29, the central bank took a controversial decision
to transfer nearly 2 billion euros in bonds from Novo Banco back
to Banco Espirito Santo, making some investments nearly
worthless, a decision private bondholders plan to challenge in
courts.
The transfer was meant to plug a 1.4 billion euro capital
shortfall identified by an ECB stress test after the rescue. The
Bank of Portugal said at the time the solution should help to
lure investors and sell Novo Banco on the second attempt.
In a statement on Friday, the financial authority said it
will pick a model for the sale later. Sources close to the
process have said there will likely be more options than just
the sale of the bank's capital to one bidder as last year.
China's Fosun International, U.S. fund Apollo
and China's Anbang Insurance Group Co reached the final
bidding stages last year before the sale was suspended.
Speaking in parliament, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said
the sale should be done "with time and serenity" to achieve good
terms and "avoid the repetition of the previous setting when,
seeking to sell the bank before the election, the state put it
on the market under conditions that led to certain failure".
His government, which came to power in November, last month
obtained a one-year extension from the European Commission to
sell Novo Banco until August 2017.
Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Thursday that the
government was concerned with the solution found by the Bank of
Portugal for Novo Banco's recapitalisation via bail-in.
Commerzbank analysts said in a recent note that unequal
treatment within a class of bonds, effectively giving most
retail bondholders preferential treatment over largely foreign
institutional ones, was worrying and threatened creditor
safeguards under the European bank resolution regime. They
expected investors to pursue legal challenges.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)