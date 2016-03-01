LISBON, March 1 Portuguese state-rescued lender
Novo Banco is planning to cut 1,000 jobs to help to reduce
operating costs by 150 million euros ($163 million) as part of
its restructuring plan agreed with Brussels, an internal memo
showed.
The move is part of efforts by Novo Banco, the so-called
good bank that emerged from the 4.9 billion euro rescue of Banco
Espirito Santo in 2014, to return to profit and facilitate its
sale as the government looks to recoup the 3.9 billion euros it
lent to the rescue fund.
Novo Banco posted a loss of 981 million euros in 2015, hit
by provisions for risky assets, but it is targeting a return to
profit in 2018 after a restructuring plan instigated after a
failed attempt to sell the bank last year.
The internal memo seen by Reuters said that the
restructuring plan was approved by the rescue fund and the Novo
Banco board.
"It revolves around a series of measures, with a focus on
the reduction of 1,000 staff in 2016 and a cut in total
operating costs of 150 million euros," the memo said.
The proposed job cuts equate to 14 percent of the bank's
workforce.
After the first attempted sale of Novo Banco last year, when
bids were deemed too low, the sale process was relaunched in
January.
Novo Banco's capital ratios improved last year after the
central bank adopted a controversial measure in December to
transfer nearly 2 billion euros in bonds from the bank back to
"bad bank" Banco Espirito Santo with the intention of plugging a
1.4 billion euro capital shortfall identified by a European
Central Bank stress test.
($1 = 0.9190 euros)
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves; Writing by Axel Bugge; Editing
by David Goodman)