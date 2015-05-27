LISBON May 27 Wrapping up the sale of Portugal's Novo Banco will depend on how close the binding offers are after the June 30 deadline, the governor of the Bank of Portugal said on Wednesday, suggesting the return of taxpayers' money may still be some time off.

Novo Banco is the successor to Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a state rescue last year. The state hopes to sell it by the summer to recover 4.9 billion euros injected into BES, which collapsed under debts linked to its founding family.

The central bank received five non-binding offers for Novo Banco in April and is now awaiting binding offers by a deadline on June 30.

Governor Carlos Costa said the time to choose a buyer after the deadline will depend on how close the bids are.

"The binding offers have to be presented by June 30 and after that there will be a selection phase of the buyer, which will depend on whether the offers are more or less close, and on the contacts with the competent entities in the process, competition authorities and the European Commission," Costa told a parliament commission.

Sources and local media have reported that China's insurer Anbang and Fosun have made bids, as well as Spain's Santander and U.S. funds Apollo and Cerberus.

"The sale process is going normally, with the five bidders selected by the Bank of Portugal now in the phase of preparing binding offers after the evaluation of the non-binding offers," Costa said.

He said during the current phase the bidders had the opportunity to carry out due diligence on Novo Banco as well as meet officials from the Bank of Portugal.

Separately, Costa told the commission that the investigations into the collapse of BES were likely to continue until June 2016 as they require the help of other countries.

The Espirito Santo family empire and BES included branches in Luxembourg, Switzerland, Miami and Panama.

He said 15 BES managers had so far been accused of acts of mismanagement in the case, which has involved the central bank, police and local financial market authorities. (Reporting by Axel Bugge; Editing by Alison Williams)