LISBON, April 29 The Portuguese government is
weighing all options for state-rescued Novo Banco, including its
planned sale as well as keeping the lender in public hands,
Treasury Secretary Ricardo Mourinho Felix said on Friday.
His comments, made during a parliamentary debate, came a day
after a Portuguese court provisionally suspended a central bank
decision to transfer some bonds from Novo Banco to "bad bank"
BES, in a step that could complicate the sale of the lender.
"All options are open on the Novo Banco sale ... we have to
realise that its sale could have costs, but keeping it in the
public sector could also have costs. So we have to compare the
two scenarios and find out which of them has lower costs for
taxpayers in the medium and long term," he said.
Portugal's borrowing costs rose after the court decision
revived concerns about Lisbon's banks, and the country faces a
ratings review later Friday that could edge it closer to junk
territory.
The minority Socialist government's far-left allies in
parliament, the Communists and Left Bloc, want Novo Banco to
remain in state hands. Prime Minister Antonio Costa has said
that the sale has be done without a rush to obtain the best
possible price.
In 2014, the state injected 4.9 billion euros, mostly public
funds, into Novo Banco, the "good bank" successor to Banco
Espirito Santo, which crumbled under a mountain of debt of its
founding family.
An attempt to sell Novo Banco and recover at least part of
the rescue funds failed last year after bids came in too low.
The central bank relaunched the sale process earlier this year
after ridding the lender of about 2 billion euros in liabilities
with the controversial bond transfer.
Under an EU deadline, Portugal has until August 2017 to sell
Novo Banco.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)