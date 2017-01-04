LISBON Jan 4 Portugal is not ready now to
complete the sale of Novo Banco, the bank carved out of Banco
Espirito Santo (BES), and the state will provide no guarantees
for the buyer, Finance Minister Mario Centeno was quoted as
saying on Wednesday.
"The negotiating process (for the sale) is now reaching an
important moment, but this is not the end," Centeno told daily
Diario de Noticias in an interview published on Wednesday.
He said the central bank would update the government on the
state of negotiations with the bidders, adding: "This is not
necessarily the end of this process, in the sense that there may
have to be adjustments due to the proposals that appeared."
(Reporting by Axel Bugge; Editing by Catherine Evans)