FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Novo Banco launches debt swap to conclude sale
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Earnings
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
Indonesia
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 8:49 AM / a day ago

Novo Banco launches debt swap to conclude sale

2 Min Read

LISBON, July 25 (Reuters) - Portugal's state-rescued Novo Banco has launched a debt swap to boost its capital ratio, the last step to concluding its sale to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star.

The bank said in a statement that it aims to raise 500 million euros ($583 million) from the swap and would offer to buy 36 bond issues at "market prices" in a process that would run from Tuesday until Oct. 2.

The operation is a condition of the sale of 75 percent of Novo Banco to Lone Star, which was agreed in March. The government has said it hopes to conclude the sale by November.

Novo Banco was carved out of Portugal's biggest ever bank collapse in 2014 after a 4.9 billion euro rescue operation of Banco Espirito Santo.

A group of bondholders led by U.S. fund BlackRock have sought an injunction to block the sale of Novo Banco, fearing it would damage their claim to be compensated for an estimated 1.5 billion euros in losses suffered on Novo Banco bonds. ($1 = 0.8584 euros) (Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.