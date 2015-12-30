LISBON Dec 30 Novo Banco, the 'good bank'
carved out of the failed Banco Espirito Santo (BES), now meets
the capital requirements of the European Central Bank after
transferring a series of outstanding bonds back to BES, it said
on Wednesday.
The transfer, which was approved by the Bank of Portugal on
Tuesday, means that Novo Banco will have a phased-in common
equity tier 1 capital ratio of about 13 percent, it said in a
statement.
"Novo Banco is now in a condition to meet the capital
requirements that resulted from the regulator's recent
comprehensive assessment stress test," it said.
"Thanks to the transfer (of the bonds), Novo Banco will no
longer be the debtor responsible for the bond issues, which will
become part of BES' balance sheet."
Novo Banco was created in August 2014 after a 4.9 billion
euro ($5.36 billion) rescue of BES. The collapsed bank's good
assets, such as deposits and branch network were transferred to
Novo Banco, while old debts and liabilities were kept with BES,
which is being wound down.
Last month the European Central Bank ordered Novo Banco to
plug a 1.4 billion euro hole in its capital after it found that
Novo Banco was one of nine banks to be short of capital in a
follow-through on wider checks last year.
The Bank of Portugal said the transfer of the senior bonds
would boost Novo Banco's balance sheet by 1.985 billion euros.
The Bank of Portugal has been trying to sell Novo Banco, but
the process was halted in September as the bids it received were
seen as too low. The resolution of the capital shortfall
represents the lifting of an important hurdle in the sale, which
should resume in January.
($1 = 0.9148 euros)
(Reporting by Axel Bugge, editing by Louise Heavens)