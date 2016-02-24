(Releads, adds CEO quotes on outlook)
By Sergio Goncalves
LISBON Feb 24 Portugal's Novo Banco said on
Wednesday it does not expect a turnaround until 2018, after new
provisions for risky assets at the state-rescued lender turned a
2015 positive operating result into a 2015 net loss of 981
million euros ($1 billion).
The results are a setback for Lisbon, which is desperately
trying to sell the "good bank" successor to Banco Espirito
Santo, which crumbled in 2014 under its founding family's debts
and required a 4.9 billion-euro rescue of mainly public funds.
Novo Banco CEO Eduardo Stock da Cunha told reporters
operating income should double this year to exceed 230 million
euros, but that would still not be enough to post a net profit.
"We expect profit at the bank overall in 2018, with profit
from the core banking activity already in 2017," he said.
Novo Banco said it had to reinforce provisions by 1.06
billion euros last year, "influenced by losses related to assets
transferred from BES", in addition to coverage for bad loans as
overdue loans surged by about 50 percent.
But it said that an operating profit of 125 million euros
"demonstrates the capacity to generate positive results before
impairments and provisions". It also cut operating costs by
nearly 13 percent to 755 million euros.
The bank, which had assets worth 57.5 billion euros, said
its customer deposits, which had slumped before and shortly
after the resolution, rose by 2.8 percent to 27.4 billion euros,
while net loans fell by nearly 10 percent to 31.6 billion.
Stock da Cunha said he was targeting a 6 percent increase in
deposits this year.
Novo Banco ended the year with common equity Tier 1 solvency
ratio of 13.6 percent under phased-in criteria, and 11.5 percent
fully-implemented, "one of the highest values in the Portuguese
financial system", Novo Banco said.
The solvency boost came after the central bank in late
December took a controversial decision to transfer nearly 2
billion euros in bonds from Novo Banco back to "bad bank" Banco
Espirito Santo, intended to plug a 1.4 billion euro capital
shortfall identified by an ECB stress test on Novo Banco.
The Bank of Portugal is leading the state's efforts to sell
Novo Banco to recover the rescue funds. The first attempt failed
last year as bids came in too low, but the sale was relaunched
last month.
($1 = 0.9073 euros)
