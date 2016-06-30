(Adds sources on likely bidders, background)

LISBON, June 30 Portugal's central bank received four offers for Novo Banco, the "good bank" successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue in 2014, by the Thursday afternoon deadline, it said in a statement, without naming the institutions.

The Bank of Portugal's first attempt to sell the lender, and recover billions of euros injected into it, failed last year despite strong initial interest. On Thursday it said it will analyse the new offers and decide whether to sell the lender to a strategic investor or proceed to sell it via the stock market.

Sources linked to the process said earlier that Portuguese banks Millennium bcp, Banco BPI, the local unit of Spain's Santander, U.S. fund Apollo Global Management, Lone Star Funds and private equity firm Centerbridge had accessed Novo Banco books available to potential bidders.

But on Thursday sources said that neither Millennium bcp nor Santander-Totta presented bids. CEO of Millennium, Nuno Amado, said on Tuesday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union, which caused market turmoil, made Thursday's deadline for non-binding bids too tight.

In the first attempt to sell the bank, which ultimately failed as offers came in too low, as many as seven bidders entered the initial phase with non-binding bids.

In the 2014 rescue, Portugal injected 4.9 billion euros ($5.4 bln) into Novo Banco after its predecessor crumbled under the debts of its founding Espirito Santo family.

Analysts say Novo Banco still faces high litigation risks, which should significantly limit any bids. In April, a group of asset managers started legal action against the central bank over heavy losses on nearly 2 billion euros of bonds in Novo Banco that were moved back to Banco Espirito Santo's (BES) "bad bank".

Treasury Secretary Ricardo Mourinho Felix said recently that all options were open on Novo Banco, including keeping it in state hands, if that would mean smaller costs to taxpayers in the medium term. The Socialist government's leftist allies in parliament want the bank to remain public.

Although most of the BES rescue package came from public funds, the capital came via a so-called bank resolution fund, the joint responsibility of Portugal's banks, meaning any losses on the sale would be incurred by banks. ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Susan Fenton)