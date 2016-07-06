LISBON, July 6 Portugal is unlikely to recover more than a fraction of the 4.9 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in loans used to rescue Novo Banco as it attempts for a second time to sell the lender, Novo Banco's chief executive said in a television interview.

A drop in bank share prices this year, litigation risks, and market turmoil following Britain's decision to quit the European Union are all likely to hamper the sale, analysts have said.

Asked on the SIC television channel whether the four offers submitted last week for Novo Banco were below 2 billion euros, as reported by some media, Eduardo Stock da Cunha would not confirm or deny any figures, but pointed to the market value of Novo Banco's larger competitor, Millennium bcp.

"When you see Portugal's second-largest bank being worth just over 1 billion euros in the stock market, one cannot expect a very high price for Novo Banco. We have to be a bit realistic," said the CEO, who is leaving his post this month to return to London.

Millennium has a market capitalisation of 1.06 billion euros and its shares have dropped 63 percent this year due to concerns about its capital ratios.

Still, Stock da Cunha said Novo Banco had proved it was viable and was recovering deposits lost around the time of the rescue.

Novo Banco is the "good bank" of viable assets rescued from Banco Espirito Santo (BES), which collapsed under the weight of its founding family's debts in 2014.

The central bank scrapped an initial attempt to sell it last year as bids were considered too low.

Last week, the Bank of Portugal received four new offers, which sources close to the matter said mainly came from funds, rather than other banks.

Millennium, which had shown interest, has been discouraged by market turmoil following Britain's vote to leave the EU, its CEO said.

Analysts say litigation risks are also deterring bidders and many doubt Novo Banco will be sold. In April, a group of asset managers started legal action against the central bank over losses on 2 billion euros of Novo Banco bonds that were moved back to BES's "bad bank".

The government has said all options are open on Novo Banco, including keeping it in state hands if that would mean lower costs for taxpayers.

($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Potter)