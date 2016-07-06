LISBON, July 6 Portugal is unlikely to recover
more than a fraction of the 4.9 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in
loans used to rescue Novo Banco as it attempts for a second time
to sell the lender, Novo Banco's chief executive said in a
television interview.
A drop in bank share prices this year, litigation risks, and
market turmoil following Britain's decision to quit the European
Union are all likely to hamper the sale, analysts have said.
Asked on the SIC television channel whether the four offers
submitted last week for Novo Banco were below 2 billion euros,
as reported by some media, Eduardo Stock da Cunha would not
confirm or deny any figures, but pointed to the market value of
Novo Banco's larger competitor, Millennium bcp.
"When you see Portugal's second-largest bank being worth
just over 1 billion euros in the stock market, one cannot expect
a very high price for Novo Banco. We have to be a bit
realistic," said the CEO, who is leaving his post this month to
return to London.
Millennium has a market capitalisation of 1.06 billion euros
and its shares have dropped 63 percent this year due to concerns
about its capital ratios.
Still, Stock da Cunha said Novo Banco had proved it was
viable and was recovering deposits lost around the time of the
rescue.
Novo Banco is the "good bank" of viable assets rescued from
Banco Espirito Santo (BES), which collapsed under the weight of
its founding family's debts in 2014.
The central bank scrapped an initial attempt to sell it last
year as bids were considered too low.
Last week, the Bank of Portugal received four new offers,
which sources close to the matter said mainly came from funds,
rather than other banks.
Millennium, which had shown interest, has been discouraged
by market turmoil following Britain's vote to leave the EU, its
CEO said.
Analysts say litigation risks are also deterring bidders and
many doubt Novo Banco will be sold. In April, a group of asset
managers started legal action against the central bank over
losses on 2 billion euros of Novo Banco bonds that were moved
back to BES's "bad bank".
The government has said all options are open on Novo Banco,
including keeping it in state hands if that would mean lower
costs for taxpayers.
($1 = 0.9040 euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Potter)