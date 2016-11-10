* CEO still cautious on profit, upbeat on planned sale

* Capital ratio rose to 12.3 pct

* CEO hopes to keep healthy CET1, reduce impairments (Adds CEO comments)

By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip

LISBON, Nov 10 Portugal's Novo Banco posted on Thursday its first quarterly profit since a state rescue in August 2014, despite heavy charges to clean up bad loans.

The bank made a third-quarter profit of 3.7 million euros ($4 million), and although its nine-month net loss was 359 million euros, that was a 14 percent improvement from a year earlier.

"This is positive news, but we have to look at it with caution," CEO Antonio Ramalho told Reuters by telephone. "Our priority is a solid balance sheet, and the quarter was positive. But the cumulative result is still very negative."

The state is trying to sell Novo Banco, the "good bank" carved out of the failed Banco Espirito Santo, to recover at least part of 3.9 billion euros in public funds it injected.

The CEO, who took over in late August, said he was optimistic about finding a buyer due to the bank's resilience, capacity to regenerate and the overall quality of its network.

Nine-month provisions for bad loans, debt and restructuring costs soared 64 percent to 762 million euros, with bad loans alone making up about 426 million, Novo Banco said in a statement.

But its operating profit jumped to 218 million euros in January-September from 26 million a year earlier, as net interest income rose 29 percent and the bank cut operating costs by over 24 percent after shutting branches and reducing staff.

As a result, its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) solvency ratio increased to 12.3 percent at the end of September from 12 percent in June.

"Obviously we want to keep a healthy CET1 ... We hope to evolve for the better, maintaining a good CET1 and progressively reducing the impairments," Ramalho said.

The bank has seen total deposits fall by 2.7 billion euros this year to 24.7 billion, but deposits by retail clients have increased by more than 800 million euros in "a clear sign of consolidating client confidence in Novo Banco", it said.

Total deposits stabilised in the third quarter, it added.

As it continues to deleverage mainly on its international loan book, loans were reduced by over 3 billion euros.

Portugal's central bank is making its second attempt to sell Novo Banco after failing to attract an acceptable offer last year. It has received a total of five offers this time, including for the direct sale of the bank to one bidder and a possible sale of a strategic stake via the stock market.

($1 = 0.9193 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Axel Bugge and Mark Potter)