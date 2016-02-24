LISBON Feb 24 Portugal's state-rescued lender Novo Banco posted on Wednesday a 2015 net loss of 981 million euros ($1.08 billion) due to new provisions for risky assets, but said that an operating profit in the year showed its capacity to recover.

The state is desperately trying to sell Novo Banco - the "good bank" successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a 4.9 billion-euro injection of mainly public funds in 2014 when BES crumbled under the weight of its founding family's debts.

Novo Banco said it had to reinforce provisions by 1.06 billion euros last year, largely for risk exposure dating back to pre-rescue times and for real estate.

But it said that an operating profit of 125 million euros "demonstrates the capacity to generate positive results before impairments and provisions". It also cut operating costs by nearly 13 percent to 755 million euros.

The bank, which had assets worth 57.5 billion euros, said its retail deposits, which had slumped before and shortly after the resolution, rose by 2.3 billion euros last year.

It ended the year with common equity Tier 1 solvency ratio of 13.6 percent under phased-in criteria, and 11.5 percent fully-implemented, "one of the highest values in the Portuguese financial system", Novo Banco said.

The solvency boost came after the central bank in late December took a controversial decision to transfer nearly 2 billion euros in bonds from Novo Banco back to "bad bank" Banco Espirito Santo, intended to plug a 1.4 billion euro capital shortfall identified by an ECB stress test on Novo Banco.

The Bank of Portugal is leading the state's efforts to sell Novo Banco to recover the rescue funds. The first attempt failed last year as bids came in too low, but the sale was relaunched last month.

