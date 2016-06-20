LISBON, June 20 Portugal's securities market regulator, CMVM, has rejected a tentative proposal for an initial public offering by Novo Banco, limiting the state's options as it hopes to recover rescue loans injected into the lender in 2014, sources said on Monday.

One financial sector source close to the process of the sale of Novo Banco - the good bank successor to Banco Espirito Santo after the state rescue - said the IPO proposal was incomplete and implied "a series of uncertainties and risks for investors that could not be accepted".

"The potential IPO operation was presented, a few weeks ago, to the CMVM, but the regulator issued a negative opinion ... (As a result) the IPO prospect was not submitted for CMVM's approval," the source told Reuters.

The CMVM declined to comment, saying only that it "has expressed its position on the issue but will not reveal its content".

Novo Banco declined to comment, as did the central bank.

Novo Banco was carved out of Banco Espirito Santo (BES), which collapsed in 2014 under the weight of its founding family's debts and exposure to bad loans in Angola.

The state injected 4.9 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in the bank, mostly public funds, and is trying to sell the lender to recover some of the rescue loans.

The first attempt to sell the lender failed last year, but the Bank of Portugal relaunched the process early this year and said it would study various options, including a tender to one or more investors, and a public offering of shares.

Treasury Secretary Ricardo Mourinho Felix said recently that all options were open on Novo Banco, including keeping it in state hands, if that would mean smaller costs to taxpayers in the medium term. The Socialist government's leftist allies in parliament want the bank to remain public.

Analysts and auditors say Novo Banco faces significant litigation risks related to assets and debts defined at the height of its rescue and transferred to Novo Banco.

In April, a group of 14 asset managers started legal action against Portugal's central bank over heavy losses on nearly 2 billion euros of bonds in Novo Banco that were moved back to BES's "bad bank", which is being wound down, in late 2015. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)