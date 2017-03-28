LISBON, March 28 Portugal's government expects
to conclude the sale of state-rescued lender Novo Banco to U.S.
private equity firm Lone star later this week, Prime Minister
Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.
"Yes, that is the prospect that we have," he told reporters
when asked whether the sale was likely to happen this week.
The final stages of negotiating the sale involve not only
Portuguese, but also European authorities. U.S. fund Lone Star
has offered to inject up to 1 billion euros into the bank in
return for a 75 percent stake, according to Reuters sources.
The European Commission said on Monday it wanted
counterbalancing measures if the state was to keep a 25 percent
stake rather then sell Novo Banco in its entirety as agreed with
Brussels.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip,
editing by Axel Bugge)