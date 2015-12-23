LISBON Dec 23 Portugal's parliament approved
funds for a 2.2 billion euro ($2.4 billion) bank rescue on
Wednesday, but both far left parties voted against, exposing the
first cracks in their month-old pact to support the minority
Socialist government.
The amendment to the 2015 budget allowing the injection of
funds in the small Madeira-based Banif was backed by
all 86 Socialist lawmakers.
But 52 deputies voted against, meaning the measure passed
only because the main opposition Social Democrats abstained.
The 19-strong Left Bloc faction and 17 Communists voted
against the rescue, calling it a waste of taxpayers' money and
arguing that banks should be under state control.
The government said that, despite the high cost and impact
on this year's budget deficit, the cash injection was the only
way to safeguard depositors and financial stability.
Aided by the far left, the Socialists last month ousted a
centre-right government which had won the most votes in an
October election but lost its parliament majority.
United by a common desire to end years of austerity, the
three parties teamed up despite big policy differences between
the moderate Socialists and far-left parties, which Wednesday's
vote underscored.
Alluding to difficulties in securing parliamentary approval
for the Banif measures, Finance Minister Mario Centeno told
deputies: "This government has had to solve more in three weeks
than the previous government did in three years."
UNDER PRESSURE
Wednesday's vote suggests the Socialists may face increasing
pressure to adopt the more radical anti-austerity economic
policies espoused by their allies, which would threaten the
minority government's future.
But the Socialists' budget for 2016, which the government is
still working on, is expected to pass.
The government announced the 2.2 billion euro-plus rescue of
Banif on Sunday, saying its healthy assets would be sold to
Spain's Santander for 150 million euros.
The bailout of long-troubled Banif, in which the state held
a 60.5 percent stake, comes less than two years after the state
paid out 4.9 billion euros to rescue the country's then
second-largest bank Banco Espirito Santo. Portugal itself
emerged from an international bailout only last year.
The EU-approved rescue, which can go up to 3 billion euros
including state guarantees, was the only option left after no
offers were lodged for the state's stake in Banif that did not
imply state aid, Centeno said.
He told parliament the European Central Bank had spurred the
Banif resolution when it cut off emergency funding to the bank
last week.
($1 = 0.9162 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; editing by John Stonestreet)