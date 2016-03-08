(Adds links to graphics)
By Axel Bugge
LISBON, March 8 Portugal's months-long political
uncertainty enters a new phase on Wednesday with the
inauguration of a centre-right president who will assume powers
next month that allow him to fire the government and call new
elections.
Raising the stakes for the Socialist administration to keep
the recovery on course and its far-left allies happy, Marcelo
Rebelo de Sousa won the Jan. 24 presidential vote promising to
repair divisions and the hardship of Portugal's bailout.
Inconclusive elections last October culminated in the
creation of a Socialist-led administration propped up by the
far-left. They have promised to roll back austerity imposed by
their conservative predecessors but have watched investment
start to fall and past declines in joblessness peter out.
Under the semi-presidential constitution, a president cannot
dissolve parliament for six months after a national election.
That right will be restored in early April, marking a big
shift for Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who - because it was too
soon to call snap elections - engineered an unconventional grab
for power by teaming up with the Communists and the Left Bloc.
"He (Rebelo de Sousa) will be somebody who actively checks
on the government," Teneo Intelligence's Antonio Barroso said.
"There will be an additional veto point for Costa."
Many analysts say the government could indeed be shortlived
as the Socialist's leftist allies push to roll back austerity,
challenging Costa's efforts to cut the budget deficit to meet
targets agreed with Brussels, as he has promised.
Costa has started to reverse austerity, including hiking
civil servant wages and the minimum wage. But he had to find
nearly one billion euros in additional indirect taxes when
Brussels last month insisted on deeper budget cuts.
"The budget problems are very complicated, there are many
internal and external risks," ISEG Lisbon School of Economics &
Management professor, João Cantiga Esteves, said.
Economic challenges are mounting. Unemployment has ended its
downward trajectory that started in 2013 and investment fell in
the fourth quarter of 2015, potentially undermining future
growth. Spain, a major engine for Portugal's economy, is not
helping as it too grapples with political uncertainty.
For Portugal, which saw bond yields rise sharply in
February, the risks are clear. Fitch, the first main ratings
agency to look at Portuguese debt in coming weeks, downgraded
its outlook to "stable" from "positive" on Friday.
European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici visits Lisbon this week to discuss more budget
measures. Costa says more measures are unnecessary.
"It's very difficult to implement what Brussels wants when
you have partners who fundamentally oppose fiscal
consolidation," Teneo Intelligence's Barroso said.
