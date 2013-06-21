By Andrei Khalip
| LISBON, June 21
LISBON, June 21 It was a horrible year of debt
crisis and an international bailout for Portugal, but 2011
turned out to be nothing short of a miracle year for the
country's best known product: port wine.
After a tasting session on Friday attended by dozens of
international experts, the crimson-robed Port Wine Brotherhood
that counts among its members all major port producers and
merchants as well as kings and heads of state, proclaimed 2011 a
Vintage Year, the first since 2007.
"It is one of the largest Port vintage declarations ever,
but more importantly it is one of the best years in terms of
quality that has the critics exalting the wines, a lot more than
in 2007," said Manuel Cabral, president of the Institute of the
Douro and Port Wines.
Port wine developed initially as a fortified wine after
merchants found that adding alcohol to it made it easier to ship
to England, where it first became popular.
The Douro region is the world's third-oldest protected wine
region after Chianti in Italy and Hungary's Tokaj.
"This vintage should add strength to the whole Port sector,
allowing us to increase the value of exports ... 2011 made
things tough for Portugal, but good things happened too. Our
vintage was one such great thing," Cabral said.
Debt-ridden, cash-strapped Lisbon resorted to an EU/IMF
rescue package in 2011 that enforced painful tax hikes and
spending cuts and triggered a deep recession.
Vintage port, made only from the grapes of the declared
vintage year, is usually left to mature in the bottle for years
or decades. This signature type of wine accounts for only about
two percent of total port output, but is capable of driving
overall sales up by drawing critics' attention to the wine.
"Vintage declaration creates a buzz around the whole
category, brings it into people's minds. It generates increased
interest in the region, including its table wine, more tourism,"
said Dominic Symington, director at Symington Family Estates
that owns famous port brands like Graham's, Dow's and Warre's.
He said the company already has "huge demand for our
family's ports" after it declared its own 2011 vintage in April.
"Now the critics and the industry are confirming that we
were not wrong and that it's an excellent year across the board
for Port producers," he said.
Prominent British wine critic Jancis Robinson wrote last
month on her web page that she finds it "impossible to think of
any other wine region, anywhere in the world, that produced
better wines" than the port-making Douro in 2011.
Cabral and Symington both said they expected gains in the
value of port exports, if not so much in volumes, to reinforce a
recent recovery in foreign sales of the wine that last year
totalled 359 million euros ($472.98 million), below 2000's 414
million.
Vintage ports are much more expensive than other versions
and can give a hefty boost to port producers' revenues.
"Our main markets are in Europe that has been affected by a
recession and debt woes, yet we've had small growth in the last
two years and now we hope to get more value gains," Cabral said.
Port sales in the first four months of 2013 rose 5 percent
to 92 million euros. The volume edged up less than 1 percent.
"It's not all perfect - the volumes are a bit reduced. But
there is a swing towards higher sales of premium wines, so we
are getting more value. From a long-term sustainability point of
view it's a better option than higher volumes," Symington said.
"Also, demand is a lot more globally spread now. We have
Russia going very, very strongly, other former Soviet states
buying a lot. China is evolving, not as much as many hoped, but
it will come along."
($1 = 0.7590 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Paul Casciato)