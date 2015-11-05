LISBON Nov 5 Dockworkers in the Portuguese
ports of Lisbon, Setubal and Figueira da Foz will go on a 10-day
strike starting Nov. 14 to protest at a potential end of
collective bargaining agreements, the stevedores union said in a
statement.
The ports to be affected by the strike are the third, fourth
and fifth biggest in Portugal, in terms of container shipments.
The strike will not affect the country's largest port in
Sines, nor the second-largest in Leixoes, near Porto, which
together account for three quarters of all container shipments.
A wider stevedores strike in 2012 against labour law changes
disrupted Portugal's exports as the country struggled with an
economic and debt crisis. The economy returned to growth last
year, helped by growing exports and the economic recovery has
accelerated this year.
(Reporting by Patricia Rua, writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing
by Alison Williams)