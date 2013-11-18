LISBON Nov 18 Portugal's government has set the
price in the privatisation of postal service CTT at a range of
4.10 euros per share to 5.52 euros per share, the government
said on Monday.
The price interval means that the government will raise
between 430 million euros and 580 million euros in the planned
sale of 70 percent of the postal service, which will take place
via a stock offering for retail and institutional investors.
The privatisation process launched in July is part of state
asset sell-off demanded as a condition of the country's EU/IMF
bailout agreed in mid-2011.
"The unit price per share to be sold through the public
share offering will not be lower than 4.10 euros nor above 5.52
euros per share," the government said in a statement.
The sale will take place by the end of the year. J.P. Morgan
is global coordinator and bookrunner in the initial public
offering while BBVA and Espirito Santo Investment are co-leads.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)