LISBON Oct 11 Portugal expects to sell shares in postal service CTT in early December on the stock exchange, hoping to capitalise on the successful market debut of Britain's Royal Mail, the economy minister said on Friday.

The privatisation process, launched in July, is part of state property sell-off demanded as a condition of the country's EU/IMF bailout agreed in mid-2011.

Unlike most previous privatisations, where investors bought stakes directly from the government in a tender, the government this week decided it would sell a 70 percent stake in CTT via a stock offering for retail and institutional investors.

"The public offering will be carried out by the end of the first week of December," Economy Minister Antonio Pires de Lima said.

"We have recent signals from other operations in this field of postal services in England and Belgium, which makes this path recommendable," he said, citing Royal Mail's strong stock market debut.

Shares in Royal Mail rocketed to a near 40 percent premium above their issue price in Friday's debut in London . The flotation followed that of its Belgian peer bpost in June and comes as strong equity markets have helped revive new listings in Europe this year.

Lisbon has already pocketed more than 6.4 billion euros ($8.5 billion) from previous sales of stakes in power firms EDP and REN, as well as in airport operator ANA over the past two years, beating its bailout target to raise 5.5 billion euros by the end of 2013.

It has also opened the privatisation process for the insurance arm of state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos and is expected to privatise national airline TAP, the cargo unit of the national railway company Comboios de Portugal, and parts of water utility Aguas de Portugal.