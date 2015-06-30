LISBON, June 30 Portugal remains on track to
meet its budget deficit target of 2.7 percent of gross domestic
product this year, below the European Union 3 percent threshold
for the first time since the adoption of the euro, the prime
minister said on Tuesday.
"The data that we have at our disposal continue to point
that this goal will be met," Pedro Passos Coelho said, adding
that the country has to continue consolidating its finances so
that in the future it can ease austerity.
Passos Coelho also reiterated that following austerity and
reforms under the 2011-14 international bailout, Lisbon is now
better safeguarded against market turbulence resulting from the
Greek crisis, and that its low financing costs show that
"sacrifices that we've made were worth it."
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)