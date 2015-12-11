LISBON Dec 11 Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a former
head of Portugal's centre-right Social Democrats, has a
comfortable lead ahead of a presidential election in January, a
poll showed on Friday.
Support for Rebelo de Sousa, a law professor and former
television commentator, stood at 62 percent, making a
first-round victory likely, according to the poll by Lisbon's
Catholic University for four local media outlets.
Portugal's choice in the Jan. 24 election could be decisive
for the country's future after two months of political turmoil
resulted in the ousting of the former centre-right Social
Democrat government by leftist parties in parliament.
A Socialist government led by Prime Minister Antonio Costa
came to power in November but many analysts fear it could be
unstable as it relies on support in parliament from the far left
Communists and Left Bloc.
Portugal's constitution gives the president the power to
dismiss parliament and call new elections.
However, because of the proximity of the presidential
election, outgoing President Anibal Cavaco Silva has not been
able to exercise that power during the recent upheaval.
The other candidates for president trailed far behind Rebelo
de Sousa. Support for leftist Sampaio de Novoa stood at 15
percent while Socialist contender Maria de Belem was on 14
percent.
The poll of 1,183 voters was carried out on Dec. 5-6 and had
a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points. It was published by
radio station Antena 1, state television channel RTP and dailies
Jornal de Noticias and Diario de Noticias.
