LONDON/PARIS Oct 26 Portugal moved closer to
selling airport operator ANA, attracting eight preliminary
offers in a deal that could help the indebted country raise up
to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion).
Lisbon has already sold large stakes in power companies EDP
and REN, mainly to Chinese investors, as a
condition of its 78 billion euro international bailout.
It is betting on infrastructure deals to cut its debt as
demand for regulated assets in Europe has remained strong
despite the region's debt crisis.
Strong early-stage interest in ANA could help Portugal get
the most for its 95 percent stake. A person familiar with one of
the bidders said the deal's value "will probably start with a
2". Portugal didn't name the bidders.
People familiar with the situation said German airport
operator Fraport, Brazilian construction group
Odebrecht, Portuguese road operator CCR, Spanish
infrastructure firm Ferrovial and investment group
Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) were among the bidders.
The difficulty of raising debt to make an acquisition in
Portugal - because of its economic woes and background
devaluation risk if it is ultimately forced out of the euro zone
- means bidders need to put up about 1 billion euros of their
own equity. As a result, many are teaming up to make joint bids.
Portuguese motorway company Brisa pulled out of the
auction after having considered a joint bid with
Odebrecht and CCR. Singapore airport operator Changi
could replace Brisa in the consortium, one of the people said.
France's Vinci, which recently lost out on a bid
for Turkish airport operator TAV to Aeroport de Paris (ADP),
could also be a contender, several bankers said.
RECORD PROFIT
Mota-Engil, A Portuguese industrial conglomerate,
was also reported in local press as a possible contender.
Running ANA would give investors access to a network of
airports, including those serving the largest cities of Lisbon
and Porto, as well as in the southern regions Algarve and
Alentejo and in the Azores archipelago.
The operator posted record profit last year of 76.5 million
euros and revenue of 425 million, despite the country's economic
crisis, as the number of foreign visitors rose.
More than three-fifths of revenue comes from domestic and
intra-European flights and Portugal hopes the potential for
growth in long-haul flights to South America and Africa, which
could generate high fees for ANA, will appeal to investors.
Potential buyers also see prospects to increase profits by
running ANA more efficiently and developing non-aviation revenue
such as from duty free sales and parking fees, the people said.
However, economic outlook and uncertainty on the level of
airport fees in Portugal - and over national carrier TAP's
future - are a concern. "The key question is how much
macro-economic risk will affect the price," a banker familiar
with the sector said.
State-owned TAP is also for sale but has only one bidder
left, Brazilian consortium Synergy Aerospace, two sources said.
A sale would only just cover TAP's 1.2 billion euros of debt.
"TAP is barely (at) break-even and faces tough competition
in Latin America. It operates 40 percent of Lisbon's traffic so
it's an important source of revenues for ANA", said a banker who
is talking to potential buyers.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
(Additional reporting by Andrei Khalip in Lisbon and Arno
Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by David Holmes)