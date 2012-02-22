* 592 mln euros raised in REN deal

* Brazil, Mozambique operations pique Chinese interest

* Portugal outpacing Greece in privatisations

By Filipa Cunha Lima and Filipe Alves

LISBON, Feb 22 Portugal has met 60 percent of the privatisation target set by its international lenders through selling government stakes in energy companies, it said on Wednesday, helped by investor interest in the country's fast-developing former colonies.

In sharp contrast for fellow bailout recipient Greece, which has yet to find buyers for the assets it seeks to privatise, Portugal has raised more than 3 billion euros ($4 billion) of its 5 billion target.

Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said it signed off on the privatisation of 40 percent of REN to China State Grid and Oman Oil on Wednesday, which should raise 592 million euros, after selling a 21 percent stake in EDP to China Three Gorges in December for 2.7 billion euros.

Portugal's privatisation efforts have been its brightest economic news since it was forced to take a 78 billion euro bailout last year.

The International Monetary Fund and European Union set Greece a much more ambitious privatisation target of 50 billion euros but Athens has yet to find any buyers for the assets.

"The proceeds from the privatisation of REN and EDP amount to about 60 pct of the estimate of privatisations revenues foreseen in the adjustment programme," Gaspar said in a speech during the signing of the contract to sell REN. The privatisation plan runs until the end of 2013.

Portugal has been able to count on the vast overseas operations of its leading companies in emerging markets - especially former Portuguese colonies such as Brazil and Angola - to attract buyers. For emerging giant China, with its vast demand for commodities produced by countries like Brazil, that has been especially important.

Portugal's privatisations have drawn interest from heavy-hitting Chinese utilities, which have promised to help in boosting Chinese financing for Portugal's economy. State-owned China State Grid is the world's largest utility, while China Three Gorges operates the world's largest hydropower project.

"These operations have a significant contribution to the financing of Portugal's economy, both directly and indirectly," Gaspar said.

Portugal is going through its worst recession since the 1970s as it struggles through its debt crisis, forced to introduce sweeping austerity under its 78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF.

Lui Zhenya, president of China State Grid, said REN's presence in emerging nations was a draw.

"REN is an important energy company in Portugal, with extensive power and gas transmission networks and good business performance," he said. "It also has a quite big influence in the Portuguese-speaking countries in Africa and South America."

REN chief executive Rui Cartaxo told the signing ceremony that the purchase by China State Grid was important to boosting REN's financial capacity, particularly via a 1 billion euro loan from China Development Bank to REN through the deal.

Cartaxo said the loan terms should be negotiated this week and cover REN's financing needs "for several years."

China State Grid bought a 25 percent stake and Oman Oil a 15 percent stake in REN through the operation. The government will now retain just an 11 percent stake.

Under Portugal's privatisation programme, the country is also planning to sell national airline TAP, water company Aguas de Portugal and the postal service.