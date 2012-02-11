* Organisers claim 300,000 took part
* More protests against bailout austerity on Feb. 29
* EU/IMF inspectors arrive on Wednesday
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Feb 11 More than 100,000 people
packed Lisbon's vast Palace Square on Saturday in the largest
rally against austerity and economic hardships since the country
resorted to an EU/IMF bailout last May, and organisers vowed to
step up protests and labour action.
The mass rally occurred just four days before Portugal's
international lenders were due to start the quarterly evaluation
of the bailout implementation on Wednesday in the finance
ministry building which overlooks the square by the river Tagus.
They come amid concerns Portugal may need more bailout funds, if
not a debt restructuring like Greece.
"We take this opportunity here to make our own evaluation on
behalf of those who suffer daily," Armenio Carlos, head of the
country's largest union, CGTP, told supporters as the crowd
chanted: "IMF doesn't call the shots here!"
"We have to step up the struggle," he said. Carlos promised
the next wave of rallies across Portugal as soon as on Feb. 29.
"The country needs to remove the rope from around its neck,"
he said, saying that Portugal should try to renegotiate its debt
rather than impose more austerity, an argument he has made
consistently.
The peaceful rally under the banners of the 750,000-strong
CGTP, which last month refused to sign a pact with the
government on labour market reform, showed that social strife is
running strong and likely to grow even though other unions
agreed to the reforms demanded by the bailout terms.
Spending cuts and tax hikes needed to meet the fiscal terms
of the bailout have caused the worst recession in Portugal since
the few turbulent years that followed the 1974 return to
democracy. Unemployment is at a record of around 13 percent.
"The bailout is good for the creditors who get billions in
interest and commissions, good for the banks ... But the
measures are really bad for the workers, youths, pensioners, for
2.7 million Portuguese on the verge of poverty and those already
below the poverty line," he said.
CGTP said the rally was the largest in the past 30 years and
brought together some 300,000 people, but it is not unusual for
the unions to exaggerate the numbers. Police would not provide
estimates. Many of the protesters came from other cities in
dozens of buses organised by CGTP.
Some of the placards carried by demonstrators read: "Against
exploitation and impoverishment! Another policy is possible and
necessary!"
"They are stealing the salaries and the rights we had. They
are stealing from the poor to give to the rich. I'm poor and I
have to protest. The more we stay quiet, the more they rob,"
said Jorge, one of the protesters in his twenties.
Portugal's debt crisis has so far failed to provoke the
scale of labour protests seen in Greece. There have been two
general strikes in the past two years and workers in transport
and other sectors have staged regular stoppages.
Compared to some other European countries, protest rallies
have been few and peaceful, though large in numbers.
But analysts say there could be more unrest as some of the
government's most stringent austerity measures come into effect
this year. Tax hikes and cuts, including the elimination of two
months' of civil servants' wages, have already sent the country
into its deepest recession since the 1970s.
Still, the head of the second-largest union, which signed
the labour reform pact, said at the time it would significantly
decrease the likelihood of social strife spiralling out of
control in Portugal.