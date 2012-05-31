LISBON May 31 Portugal is likely to exceed the
privatisation revenue target set out under its EU/IMF bailout,
Fitch Ratings said on Thursday in the second upbeat assessment
of the debt-laden country's adjustment efforts from a major
credit ratings agency this week.
Fitch also praised its efforts to restructure public
companies, even though most remain in financial difficulties.
Earlier this week, Moody's Investors Service said it saw
"room for optimism" following better-than-expected first-quarter
economic data in Portugal - which remains in recession - and
said budget consolidation results had been better than targeted.
Portugal's bond yields have held steady and even fallen in
recent weeks despite worries about Greece and Spain that have
prompted investors to dump riskier assets. Its 10-year debt is
trading at around 12 percent, well below January highs of more
than 17 percent.
By contrast, yields on 10-year bonds of neighbouring Spain
have blown out to euro lifetime highs of over 6.7 percent this
week as the country's banking problems exacerbate concerns over
its public finances and debt burden.
Fitch said the high value of sales of state-owned assets
Lisbon has announced so far "means that asset sales should
exceed the ... target" of 5 billion euros ($6.2 billion).
After selling off stakes in Portugal's main utility EDP
and power grid operator REN, mostly to
Chinese bidders in the first quarter for around 3.3 billion
euros, the government is preparing to privatise flagship airline
TAP, airport handling company ANA and the postal service.
"The number of sales is impressive, as well as other
structural measures the sovereign has implemented, especially
considering both the fragile underlying macroeconomic
environment and competing asset sales" in Europe, Fitch said.
The agency also said the government was opening up many of
the non-tradable sectors to more competition - as required under
the terms of its bailout - although this could trim the final
value of some state-owned companies.
While pointing at financial difficulties in the state-owned
sector, Fitch said "most of the assets which are not being sold
are being restructured, with the aim of achieving an operational
balance by year end".
Ratings downgrades by Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch,
all of which rate Portugal below investment grade, have hammered
Portuguese bonds before, but a year after its bailout, harsh
words from the agencies are slowly giving way to praise.
Moody's on Monday said the government's cash deficit in
January-April, at 444 million euros, was well below the
programme's limit of 1.9 billion euros, "a credit positive" that
"bodes well for the approval of the next tranche" of aid funds.
EU and IMF inspectors are in Lisbon for the fourth quarterly
evaluation of the country's compliance with its bailout terms.
Moody's also said Portugal's 0.1 percent economic
contraction in the first quarter, following a 1.3 percent slump
in the previous quarter, was a good sign.
"The statistics from the first quarter indicate that the
programme remains on track and that there is room for optimism,"
it said.
"If sustained, especially coming in the midst of renewed
financial turmoil over the past two weeks, this news moves
Portugal another step towards improving market confidence."
($1 = 0.8069 euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Catherine Evans)