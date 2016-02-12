(Adds quotes, background)
By Marc Jones and John Geddie
LONDON Feb 12 The only credit rating agency to
give Portugal an investment- grade rank - which the country
needs to take part in the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme - said on Friday that it was concerned by a recent
rise in its bond yields.
Canadian ratings firm DBRS said it was comfortable with its
BBB (low) 'stable' rating for now, but recent market volatility
was a worry. This week saw the biggest weekly rise in Portuguese
bond yields since the height of the euro crisis.
The ECB requires one of its four recognised agencies - DBRS,
Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch - to rank a country
investment grade before it will buy that country's bonds under
its 1.5 trillion-euro quantitative easing scheme.
"As of today, we feel comfortable that our `stable' trend on
Portugal is appropriate," Fergus McCormick, head sovereign
analyst at DBRS, told Reuters.
However, "the recent rise in bond yields is a concern, given
the high refinancing burden," McCormick said. "If market
volatility persists, our attention then turns to the political
equation and what is feasible in terms of fiscal adjustment."
DBRS is next due to review the rating on April 29.
Around a third of Portugal's 148 billion euros of
outstanding debt falls due over the next three years. The higher
yields rise, the more expensive it will be for the country to
roll over that debt, which in turn squeezes its finances.
With markets worried about global growth and the health of
the world's banks, Portugal has been singled out by investors
who question whether the new government can stick to a budget
plan it agreed with the European Commission last Friday.
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said the Socialist
government would prepare additional budget measures to make sure
the country meets EU fiscal goals and reinforces investor
confidence, but he does not think they will be needed
.
"Portugal has implemented a strong fiscal effort so far, and
the new coalition looks committed to further consolidation in
the 2016 budget," DBRS's McCormick said. "However, fiscal
slippage is a risk and the high debt burden leaves the country
exposed to shocks."
