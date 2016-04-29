LISBON, April 29 The decision by ratings agency
DBRS to maintain Portugal's lowest investment grade mark with
stable outlook is a sign of confidence in the economy and the
government's course, the finance ministry said on Friday.
"The road ahead will be paved with rigour, but it is
reinforced by the fact that stable outlook was maintained," said
a spokeswoman at the finance ministry. "The Portuguese economy
requires stability and growth enhancing reforms, such as those
put forward in the Stability Program and in the National Reform
Program," it said.
DBRS' only investment grade rating on Portugal among top
ratings agencies qualifies the country for the European Central
Bank's asset buying programme, and without it that access would
be lost.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Axel Bugge)