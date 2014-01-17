Telekom Austria's Q1 core profit slightly up helped by one-offs
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent increase in its first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
SYDNEY Jan 17 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has revised its sovereign credit outlook on Portugal to negative from creditwatch negative and affirmed its current rating of 'BB'.
S&P said the move reflects its expectation that Portugal should achieve its fiscal targets of 5.5 percent GDP in 2013 and approach its 4.0 percent target in 2014.
"We base this expectation partly on indications that the economy has been showing signs of stabilization since mid-2013," S&P said in a statement.
"Stronger-than-expected export performance, and an expected bottoming out of private consumption, amid a modest decline in unemployment should support Portugal's fiscal performance in 2014."
HANOVER, Germany, April 24 German sporting goods company Adidas and engineering giant Siemens are teaming up to improve the production of custom-made sportswear such as trainers and speed up the process from design to finished goods.