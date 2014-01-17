* Constitutional court remains a risk
* Prime minister says decision shows confidence returning
* Positive news mostly priced in
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Jan 17 Standard & Poor's decided against
downgrading Portugal's credit rating on Friday but kept a
negative outlook on the country's finances as it approaches the
end of its EU/IMF bailout this year.
It said a key risk was the possibility the Constitutional
Court may reject more attempts to reduce budget costs after
previously ruling out some spending cuts, including an average
10 percent reduction in public sector pensions.
The rating agency's decision to remove Portugal from
Creditwatch negative represents a slight improvement in its
outlook on the BB rating, which is two notches into junk
territory, as Lisbon emerges from a prolonged recession.
Speaking in parliament, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho
called the decision "good news" for Portugal, along with a
recent slide in sovereign debt yields, which he said showed
growing confidence in Lisbon's fiscal and economic performance.
But the S&P decision is already mostly priced into
Portuguese bonds following a recent rally and some players
showed disappointment that the outlook had not been moved to
stable.
Another rating agency, Moody's, raised the outlook on its
rating for Portugal to stable from negative in November, the
first positive action on Portugal by any of the three big rating
firms since a political crisis in the summer of 2013.
Moody's rates Portugal Ba3, three notches below investment
grade. Fitch rates Portugal just one notch into junk territory
at BB+ with a negative outlook.
The yield on Portugal's benchmark 10-year bonds dropped to
5.13 percent on Friday from Thursday's settlement level of 5.166
percent, but stayed above Thursday's 3-1/2 year intraday lows of
5.07 percent.
S&P said the move reflects its expectation that Portugal
will achieve its 5.5 percent of GDP budget deficit target in
2013 and approach its 4.0 percent target in 2014, based on signs
of economic stabilisation since mid-2013, stronger-than-expected
export performance, and a modest decline in unemployment.
However, the leftist opposition has challenged public sector
wage cuts and several other measures worth a total of some 1
billion euros, which is about one-fourth of this year's
austerity package. The constitutional court is due to deliver a
decision in the coming months.
S&P said it expected the government to find alternative
measures to any possible rejection as it has done in the past,
but nevertheless cited possible slippage in the primary fiscal
balance among risk factors, along with lower-than-expected
growth and potential political instability over austerity.
"The negative outlook reflects our opinion that there
is at least a one-in-three possibility that we could lower our
ratings on Portugal during 2014," the rating agency said.
The government expects the economy to grow 0.8 percent this
year after three years of slump.
"This (S&P) decision represents what other agencies have
also noted, which is a growing confidence in Portugal's
performance," Passos Coelho said. "That is thanks to our
determination in overcoming this crisis and managing to get
towards the end of the financial assistance" programme.
Last week, Lisbon sold 3.25 billion euros ($4.4 billion) of
five-year bonds and on Wednesday placed short-term debt at the
lowest yields since late 2009 - long before the International
Monetary Fund and European Union bailed it out in mid-2011.
Portugal's economy started to recover from its worst
downturn since the 1970s last year. The government hopes that
revival will allow it to end the 78 billion euro bailout as
planned in May 2014.
Most economists say Lisbon is still likely to need a standby
credit line, unlike Ireland which made a "clean exit" from its
bailout last month. Passos Coelho said that would depend on
market conditions closer to the end of the bailout.