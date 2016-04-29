LISBON, April 29 Rating agency DBRS delivered a
huge relief to Portugal on Friday by maintaining its only
investment grade rating, ensuring that its bonds remain eligible
for the European Central Bank's bond buying programme and
helping keep a lid on its borrowing costs.
The decision marks a victory for the Socialist government,
which was forced by Brussels earlier this year to adopt extra
fiscal measures to reduce its budget deficit by more than
initially planned.
DBRS said it was keeping Portugal's rating at BBB with a
stable outlook.
"The rating reflects Portugal's eurozone membership,
favourable public debt maturity structure and reduced
vulnerabilities, following a substantial correction of the
current account deficit over the past few years," DBRS said in a
statement.
The finance ministry welcomed the news.
"DBRS's decision to maintain the credit rating of the
Portuguese Republic is a sign of confidence," a spokeswoman
said. "The way forward must be paved with rigour, but it is
reinforced with the 'Stable Outlook' decision."
DBRS is the only major rating agency that still has Portugal
at investment grade - a requirement for the European Central
Bank for countries to be eligible for its bond buying programme,
without which Lisbon would most likely see much higher borrowing
costs.
"The new centre-left minority government has shown
commitment to adhere to the EU fiscal rules, by adjusting its
2016 budget following talks with the European Commission," DBRS
said.
"However, the ratings could come under downward pressure if
there is a weakening in the political commitment to sustainable
economic policies or if growth markedly underperforms, leading
to a deterioration in public debt dynamics."
Earlier this year, Portuguese bonds sold off sharply as
global markets shook on concerns of global growth and banks,
highlighting Lisbon's challenge of fixing its public finances
under the new Socialist government.
Investors are concerned about the government's reliance on
its far-left allies - the Communists and Left Bloc - in
parliament. The two leftist parties are pushing for a rolling
back of austerity after harsh cuts and reforms adopted under the
country's 2011-2014 international bailout.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Hugh Lawson)