May 9 Moody's Investors Service raised
Portugal's government bond rating on Friday to Ba2 from Ba3 and
said a further upgrade could be coming within months.
But even with the signs of a recovery seen in Portugal, a
boost to investment grade is not yet on the table.
"When we look at the GDP numbers, the recovery is
strengthening and also broadening," said Kathrin Muehlbronner, a
sovereign analyst with Moody's. But "there is still quite a lot
to do."
The Moody's upgrade came a few hours after Standard & Poor's
raised its credit outlook on Portugal to stable from negative.
Portugal has undergone years of austerity and reform
measures in the wake of a European debt crisis that shook global
markets.
Lisbon was forced to seek a bailout from the European Union
and International Monetary Fund in 2011. Earlier this month
Portugal said it expects to exit that program soon, without a
precautionary credit line.
Portugal's economy started to recover last year, and bond
yields have fallen sharply this year.
Moody's cited a brighter fiscal outlook in the upgrade, as
well as the upcoming exit from the bailout.
Although Portugal remains on review for possible further
upgrade, Muehlbronner said another boost to the rating would
probably only be by one notch, keeping the country's sovereign
debt within the speculative range.
"For an investment-grade rating you would want to see
stronger growth and be confident that this can be sustained,"
she said.
