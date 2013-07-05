NEW YORK, July 5 Ratings agency Standard &
Poor's on Friday revised Portugal's sovereign credit outlook
downward to negative from stable on worries political
instability there may derail the country's fragile economy.
"In our view, this week's ministerial resignations
complicate Portugal's already-challenging policymaking
environment and suggest even less room for maneuver than when we
changed the rating outlook to stable in March 2013," S&P said in
a statement.
"The outlook revision reflects our opinion that we could
lower the sovereign ratings on Portugal if growing political
uncertainty slows its structural fiscal adjustment process and
undermines support from official lenders, including the"
European Union and International Monetary Fund, it added.
S&P also affirmed Portugal's BB long-term sovereign credit
rating.
Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho has said he is
confident the government will survive the resignations of his
finance and foreign ministers, but the crisis has raised
questions about Lisbon's commitment to further spending cuts and
its ability to exit a 78 billion euro ($100.11 billion) bailout
next year.
Even before the crisis, the IMF warned that Portugal's debt
position, expected to peak close to 124 percent of annual
economic output in 2014, was "very fragile."
Moody's Investors Service rates Portugal Ba3 with a negative
outlook. Fitch rates the country BB-plus, also with a negative
outlook.