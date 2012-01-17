* CGTP's absence from pact suggests protests will go on

* Reforms meant to increase competitiveness for EU/IMF

* Measures would make hiring, firing of workers easier

LISBON, Jan 17 Portuguese employers and unions agreed labour market reforms on Tuesday to boost the economy's competitiveness under terms of an EU/IMF bailout, but the biggest union's absence from the deal suggests anti-austerity protests will continue and even grow.

Portugal's CGTP union abandoned the collective bargaining talks earlier. But the reform pact, to be formally signed on Wednesday, will still be credible because another large umbrella union, the UGT, signed up to it.

To reach the agreement, the government had to drop a controversial proposal to increase the working day by half an hour to 8-1/2 hours. In return, unions accepted changes to labour laws such as a relaxation of curbs on firing and hiring, reductions in the number of holidays and layoff compensation.

The government has yet to propose measures to compensate for the dropped half-hour increase.

Economy Minister Alvaro Santos Pereira hailed the deal as an important signal by the debt-laden country on the euro currency zone's periphery that it can overcome its crisis.

"After months of intense negotiation, the country has a deal that reinforces competitiveness in the economy and forms the basis for economic growth, preserving the foundations of social peace," he said in televised remarks.

"Portugal is showing to the world, to the markets that, once again, we are managing to overcome our differences and unite in moments of difficulty," he added.

Portugal is scrambling to implement a vast package of austerity measures demanded by the bailout, while grappling with the worst recession since its return to democracy in 1974 after decades of dictatorship.

Tuesday's accord came just two days before informal consultations on reforms involving the government and international lenders from the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund.

CGTP chief Manuel Carvalho da Silva called the labour reform accord "the biggest step back in terms of labour relations in Portugal", saying the proposals made layoffs easier and were unfairly skewed in favour of employers.

Anti-austerity protests and industrial action have been low key so far but that could change as Portugal enters the hardest year of its bailout deal. The CGTP has scheduled a protest against these proposals for Wednesday in Lisbon and nation-wide rallies for Feb. 11.

Joao Proenca, head of the second-largest union UGT, also said the terms were bad for workers, but "it was important for the country to have a deal as it faces the most serious crisis".

The austerity measures Portugal is taking aim to reduce the budget deficit to below 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year. But the CGTP says the new labour rules will only increase unemployment, which is running at more than 12 percent, its highest level in two decades.

The government says Portugal needs a more flexible labour market to return to growth, arguing that the rules up to now had weakened productivity and competitiveness, and that it must be made easier and cheaper to fire workers.