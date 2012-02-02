* China State Grid to pay 387 mln for 25 pct stake

* Oman Oil to pay 205 mln for 15 pct stake

* 34 percent average premium

* Second successful privatisation involving Chinese (Updates with details, minister)

LISBON, Feb 2 Portugal has agreed to sell a quarter of power grid operator REN to China State Grid and 15 percent to Oman Oil for a total of 592 million euros ($781 million), Treasury Secretary Maria Albuquerque told a briefing.

The companies were the only two bidders who had reached the final phase of the sell-off process, part of a programme of privatisations that cash-strapped Portugal has agreed to under the terms of its 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout loan.

The winning bids represent an average premium of nearly 34 percent on the current market value of REN's stock, while the Chinese bid also involves a commitment to provide financing lines worth 1 billion euros to REN from Chinese banks.

China State Grid will pay 387 million euros for the 25 percent stake, which involves a larger premium, and Oman Oil will pay 205 million for its smaller stake, Albuquerque said.

The investments are a welcome boost for Portugal, whose bonds have been dumped by investors, driving yields to record euro-era highs in recent weeks and fuelling concerns that Portugal may be forced to seek a second bailout like Greece.

"The success of the privatisation is a success of the economy itself in the sense that it proves that there is confidence by foreign investors in Portuguese companies," said Economy Ministry Alvaro Santos Pereira.

Last month, China Three Gorges, the state-owned operator of the world's largest hydropower project, paid 2.7 billion euros for a 21 percent holding in Energias de Portugal, also promising to invest in Portugal's embattled economy.

REN shares were up almost 1 percent at 2.10 euros in late afternoon trading, slightly outperforming a 0.6 percent rise in Lisbon's broader PSI20 index. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting By Filipa Lima and Andrei Khalip; Editing by Will Waterman)