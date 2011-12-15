LISBON Dec 15 Three groups -- China's State Grid International Development, U.S. fund Brookfield Infrastructure Group, and Oman Oil Co -- are left in the race for a stake in Portugal's state-controlled power grid company REN.

Government spokesman Luis Marques Guedes also said on Thursday British utility National Grid, which had expressed interest, had pulled out due to volatile markets.

Portugal is offering a 40 percent stake, worth around 410 million euros ($531 million), and no single bidder can buy more than a 25 percent stake. The state owns 51 percent of REN.

Marques Guedes said the next phase of the sell-off process would involve negotiations with the companies, and did not provide an expected date for it to be concluded.

Portugal has promised to sell its stakes in power utility EDP and REN this year under the terms of a 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout. More privatisations are slated for next year.

Chinese companies are actively participating in the sell-offs, with Three Gorges Corp shortlisted for the 21.35 percent EDP stake.

REN shares were 0.8 percent lower at 1.94 euros, with Lisbon's PSI20 stock index up 1.2 percent. ($1 = 0.7721 euro) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Dan Lalor)