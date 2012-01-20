By Axel Bugge
ARRUDA DOS VINHOS, Portugal
ARRUDA DOS VINHOS, Portugal Jan 20 The
last thing the Portuguese will go without is a hearty meal at
one of the country's thousands of restaurants to enjoy
specialities like suckling pig, grilled sea bass or 'bacalhao'
cod.
That could be about to change as Portugal wallows in its
deepest recession since returning to democracy in the 1970s,
weighed down by harsh austerity imposed by a 78-billion-euro
bailout from the European Union and IMF.
As the Portuguese adopt previously unheard of practices like
skipping traditional family lunches out at the weekend or eating
sandwiches at their desks instead of enjoying full, hot meals at
restaurants, usually accompanied by wine, the impact is visible
everywhere.
"I have never seen it as bad as this in the 18 years I have
been here," said Rogerio Oliveira, whose 'O Pote' restaurant in
the town of Arruda dos Vinhos had guests at just two tables on a
Saturday lunch-time in January.
Oliveira's restaurant, where his wife cooks and his son
waits tables, is typical of many Portuguese dining
establishments in that the entire family's livelihood is at
stake.
"I will try everything possible to survive. This is all I've
got," said Oliveira, 59, across the bar counter where bundles of
garlic hang and locally-made wines line the shelves.
At first sight, the troubles for Portugal's restaurants may
seem small compared to the country's huge economic challenges in
overcoming its massive debts, which will reach 105 percent of
economic output this year, and riding out the euro zone crisis.
But, considering that restaurants, coffee shops, bars and
bakeries together represent the fourth-largest source of jobs in
Portugal, the eateries' troubles spell a significant risk for
the economy. They have around 7 billion euros in sales a year,
the equivalent of about 4 percent of GDP.
TAX RISE 'LAST STRAW'
That didn't stop the government from raising value-added tax
on restaurants to 23 percent from 13 this month, rubbing salt in
the wounds as the sector already saw a massive slump in demand
last year.
"We don't understand this decision. It is simply
inexplicable," said Ana Jacinto, deputy secretary-general of the
AHRESP lobby group that represents the hotel and restaurant
sector.
"Many restaurants are already suffocating or were
technically bankrupt, higher value-added tax will be the last
straw that pushes them out of business," she said.
AHRESP has warned that 21,000 restaurants could be forced to
shut down, leaving 45,000 people out of work. There are an
estimated 90,000 restaurants in Portugal, employing about
350,000 people out of a population of 10.5 million.
That is already happening -- in Arruda dos Vinhos four
restaurants have shut down since the start of the year -- and
restaurants have started to lay off waiters or shut down across
the country as the Portuguese cut their eating-out habits.
"Instead of ordering meals, people just go for soup and a
sandwich these days," said Luis Esteves, manager at 'A Bela
Ipanema' in Lisbon. His restaurant raised prices for the first
time in seven years after the increase in taxes.
The industry says the strategy could backfire by increasing
the ranks of those who claim unemployment benefits as dining-out
slumps. Portugal's jobless rate is already above 12 percent, its
highest since the early 1980s, and is expected to rise further.
"The government made a simple mathematical calculation -- it
is convinced that raising value-added tax will increase
revenues," said Jacinto.
"It forgot that the restaurants that can't manage will shut,
which means more unemployed. Then, there won't be a rise in
revenues but an increase in expenditures."
The government declined to answer questions on the likely
impact of the VAT measure. But it shows no intention of backing
down despite heavy lobbying by the sector, including an appeal
to the president to intervene this month.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho has said the entire
country has to make sacrifices to drag Portugal out of its
crisis and ensure there are enough revenues for the tough budget
goals to be met.
"I am convinced that we will meet the budget goals for 2012
and as of 2013 I am confident that we will have ridden out the
storm," he said recently.
RESTAURANTS TURN TO GREY ECONOMY
Another concern is that restaurants may simply turn to the
informal economy and not levy any value-added tax at all,
further sapping the government of precious revenues.
A study this week showed the grey economy had already
expanded in 2010 -- before austerity imposed by the bailout
started last year -- to a quarter of economic output, only lower
than Greece and Italy in western Europe..
Some economists say the squeeze on restaurants is justified
by the fact that Portugal's real economic challenge is to boost
competitiveness by cutting costs and raising savings.
"There is a need to cut consumption and raise savings, this
is a way of doing that," said Cristina Casalinho, chief
economist at Banco BPI. "The main short-term worry is to meet
budget goals."
That leaves restaurants with little choice other than to
hope for the best, that clients don't turn away altogether, as
they adopt marketing tricks like giving away free lottery
tickets with meals or offering cheaper meals during "anti-troika
hour" (the troika of bailout lenders are the European
Commission, the European Central Bank and the IMF).
"To be honest, I think it will be hard. Just look around,
this is half empty, it wasn't like this before," said Manuel
'Manolo' Calvino, owner of the 'Buraco,' or Hole, snack bar in
Lisbon.
"Over lunch, I ask my usual clients why they are not coming
in any more for breakfast and they tell me they've decided to
eat at home."