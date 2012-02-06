LISBON Feb 6 Portugal has not sounded out advisers on options to restructure its debts after Greece, the government said on Monday, denying a story by IFR.

"This story is not true, it is groundless," a spokesman for the prime minister told Reuters.

The story by IFR -- a Thomson Reuters news and analysis service -- reported that Portugal has discreetly sounded out advisers on options to restructure its debt. The story quoted an unnamed source said in the report to be involved in such discussions.

The IFR report said Portugal had not actually appointed any firm for such a task.

In recent weeks, a number of economists have said Portugal could be forced to seek either to extend its current 78-billion-euro bailout or to restructure its debt like Greece.

The concerns focus on doubts that Portugal will be able to return to debt markets in the second half of 2013 as envisaged under its current bailout.

Portuguese bond yields reached euro-era highs early last week on the concerns, although they have subsequently fallen sharply back to mid-January levels.

The government has repeatedly denied it has any plans to seek more bailout funds or to restructure debts.