LISBON, Sept 2 The next review of Portugal's
78-billion-euro bailout will start on Sept. 16, the finance
ministry said on Monday.
The review was delayed by a government crisis which erupted
in July and will now incorporate the 8th and 9th scheduled
reviews of the bailout programme. The crisis led to the
appointment of several new ministers, including the finance
minister.
The ministry said in a statement that the new Deputy Prime
Minister Paulo Portas and Finance Minister Maria Luis
Albuquerque will visit Brussels, Frankfurt and Washington this
week to get to know officials from the lending institutions to
Portugal's bailout.
It did not say how long the review will last although
previous ones have taken about two weeks to complete.
Portugal's bailout plan faced its third challenge in the
country's constitutional court last week, when the court blocked
another set of austerity measures.