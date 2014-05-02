LISBON May 2 Portugal has passed the last
review of its economy by creditors under a bailout, setting it
up for a smooth exit from the loan program later this month, the
government said on Friday.
Portugal has passed all the reviews of its economy under the
program, which it was forced to seek in mid-2011 as the country
was dragged into the euro zone debt crisis that sent it into its
worst downturn since the 1970s.
"The conclusion (of the review) implies that the program is
on a good path to its completion," Deputy Prime Minister Paulo
Portas told a press conference.
The economy started growing again last year and bond yields
have fallen sharply this year, making it likely the government
opts to exit the bailout without a precautionary loan program,
economists say.
Portas said the government will meet on Sunday to decide how
to exit the bailout.
Experts from the 'troika' of lenders - the European
Commission, European Central Bank and IMF - have been in the
country for a couple of weeks to ensure Lisbon has carried out
the reforms and cost cutting required under the bailout.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)