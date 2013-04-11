* Insurers do not plan to sell debt they hold

* Bond yields stable, but court rejection still poses risks

* Insurer body sees no solvency problems in sector

By Filipe Alves

LISBON, April 11 Last week's rejection by Portugal's constitutional court of some government austerity measures is unlikely to provoke a worrying increase in the country's risk premiums, the head of the country's insurance industry body said on Thursday.

The court rejected planned cutbacks that would have pared as much as 1.3 billion euros ($1.70 billion) from this year's budget, out of total austerity package of 5 billion euros.

Portuguese benchmark 10-year bond yields rose to two-month highs of around 6.6 percent after the ruling but stabilised around 6.4 percent - far below their peak above 17 percent reached in early 2012 when credit rating agencies cut Portugal's sovereign rating to "junk".

The cost of insuring against a Portuguese sovereign default jumped to around 420 basis points, the highest since December, but eased to 405 bps since, meaning it costs $405,000 a year to buy $10 million of protection against default.

The Portuguese government has vowed to cut spending elsewhere to compensate for the court ruling.

But the ruling may still cause problems for Lisbon by delaying a planned return to full market financing. Spending cuts promised by the government could stoke further resistance to austerity.

"There may be factors that cause a rise in debt risk premiums, but we don't see the situation as worrying," Pedro Seixas Valle, head of the Portuguese Insurers' Association, told Reuters.

He said a lot depended on European support for Portugal's return to debt markets.

In an encouraging sign this week, international lenders have recommended that EU policymakers give Ireland and Portugal seven more years to repay rescue loans and help their return to full market financing.

Seixas Valle said the insurers were not planning to sell down the Portuguese debt they held, but expected its 18 percent share in their overall portfolios to decrease during 2013.

"That will be above all due to a lower valuation potential compared to 2012 and not because of us selling," he said, describing last year's price increase as "very significant and unlikely to repeat itself in 2013".

Portugal-based insurers hold 9 billion euros ($11.78 billion) in Portuguese sovereign debt - about 10 percent of all privately held government debt. Their total managed portfolios amount to 50 billion euros.

The association includes the insurance arms of the country's main banks - Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD), BES and Millennium bcp - as well as local subsidiaries of foreign insurers Allianz, Mapfre and Liberty.

Though Portuguese banks have had to reinforce their solvency ratios due to the crisis, Seixas Valle said insurers had no solvency problems and expected positive results in 2013.

"There is no reason to have a negative evolution in terms of solvency levels and there could well be a positive evolution," he said. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)