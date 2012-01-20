LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - Banco BPI closed its tender
offer on Monday, but the exercise initially flagged as providing
holders of the relatively illiquid bonds an exit strategy fell
short of expectations. From a potential target of EUR2.17bn from
10 tranches of Douro Mortgages 1, 2 and 3, only EUR149m - less
than 7% - was bought back.
The announcement itself took the market by surprise as no
Portuguese bank has called an RMBS at the first redemption date
and the general health of Portuguese institutions made its
decision to find EUR2bn of cash to buy back bonds surprising.
An official at Banco BPI sought to clarify the situation,
saying that investors just did not want to incur a loss.
"Some of them had the bonds registered in
accounting terms as held to maturity so they were not able to
sell below par, and others invested in the bonds at the
beginning and were happy with the risk of credit and were not
willing to take a loss," he said.
Douro 1 was the most seasoned deal in the offer and only
EUR9.85m was bought back. This could imply that some holders
were satisfied with the performance to-date and therefore did
not feel pressured to dump the bonds at the first opportunity,
but also suggests the meagre pick-up of fixed prices advertised
(five to seven points at the time of announcement) were not high
enough to convince them to sell.
Banco BPI was prepared to buy all of the bonds back, but
does not necessarily have more than EUR2bn sitting idly by with
which to fund the tender. The solution, the official explained,
was to pledge eligible assets with the ECB to participate in the
LTRO as a solution to its problem.
These responses go some way to responding to hypotheses from
sources away from the process. Market participants pondered a
number of reasons why the deal underwhelmed, including investors
holding out for better prices, a dislike of the fixed price
structure of the tender (minimums were shown in the Celtic and
Brunel/Kildare buybacks) and that the bonds were already pledged
in repo agreements elsewhere.
UNCERTAINTY
These views all contributed to uncertainty in the marketplace,
partly because securitisation tender offers have not always been
straightforward processes. Some people take a view on what an
originator's objectives are while issuers can be cagey too.
For instance, during Ulster Bank Ireland's Celtic tender
offer bonds were bid higher than the tender levels in the
secondary market as some desks took the view that the tender
increased the likelihood of a call. Prices moved lower after the
process.
Another example is Northern Rock Asset Management with
Provide Graphite. NRAM said in June that its "current intention"
was to not call the bonds at par and so some investors sold
bonds back at a discount in July, only to discover the very next
morning that NRAM would call the bonds at full value after all.
NRAM exercised the call because buying back enough bonds
below par changed the economics of calling the residual amount
to work in its favour. And going back further still, to 2009,
UCI launched successive tender offers at progressively higher
prices. So Douro Mortgages investors had these deals among a
number of precedents, but each with very different results.
FINDING THE RIGHT BALANCE
Another source involved in the buyback said that an assessment
of the offer required digging deeper into the detail of the
results. "BPI did not want to overpay, but the breakdown shows
that participation was quite high for some classes of bonds such
as the 1Cs1Ds. You have to get the balance
right between funding and price," he said.
The advantages to an originator of buying back a significant
amount of bonds below par are that it boosts its capital ratio,
while for investors it offers the ability to sell bonds straight
back to the originator rather than risk sending out a bid list
that might not trade. Satisfying both groups at the same time,
however, is never easy.