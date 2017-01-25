LISBON Jan 25 The Portuguese unit of Spanish bank Santander hopes to end years of litigation with the state over 1.8 billion euros in swap contracts after resolving a similar dispute with Madeira's regional government, Santander-Totta's CEO said on Wednesday.

The contracts were agreed to protect public transport companies and Santander's local business against any rise in Euribor interest rates. But the deal backfired when Euribor rates slumped.

In 2013, the government challenged several of the interest rate hedge contracts in court.

The companies most exposed to heavy interest payments from these swap contracts were the Lisbon Metro and the Porto Metro. They have since stopped payments on the contracts.

"We made an agreement with Madeira, which is a great sign that gives us hope that one day we will reach a deal with the Portuguese state," CEO Antonio Vieira Monteiro told reporters.

The Madeira government said earlier this week it agreed to end litigation with Santander over swap contracts that regional companies stopped paying in 2014 and will pay what it owes to the bank over a longer period of time.

"I'll say that we've had conversations (with the Portuguese state). We are open to studying all solutions," Vieira Monteiro said.

England's Court of Appeal ruled in December that the swaps contracted from Santander were valid and should be governed by English law. The Portuguese government, which has described the contracts as toxic and highly speculative, intends to appeal. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)