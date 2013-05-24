LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - Energias de Portugal (EDP) took an
important step in filling its energy tariff deficit this week,
selling EUR450m of bonds backed by about EUR600m of receivables.
And with around EUR2.4bn to recover from the 2012 and 2013
shortfalls until 2017, the utility is well on its way to
achieving its goal having recovered almost 20% in funding terms
with its first attempt from the new programme.
EDP is no stranger to securitising receivables, having
issued the EnergyOn 1 and 2 deals in 2009, but reticence from
local banks to take on such risk and slowly increasing comfort
with securitised risk allowed EDP to look bigger, and broader.
"There have been tariff deficit deals in the past, which
were kept on-balance sheet or financed with local banks in
direct transactions. But as those options became narrower EDP
looked to an international capital markets solution and
securitised them," said Paolo Gray, principal and managing
director of lead manager StormHarbour.
This approach certainty created a lot of interest in the
market - not only was it a rare asset classes but the collateral
pool suggested it would be the biggest post-crisis Portuguese
securitisation. It was also very different to the Spanish FADE
programme.
That shelf formalised the recovery programme of Spanish
utilities' shortfalls (some of which had been securitised
privately), with an explicit guarantee from the government
underpinning the bonds. Even before the guarantee was
introduced, there was an implicit guarantee from the energy
commission (CNE) to ensure that the funds were recovered.
In the case of Portugal, EDP was freer to follow an
alternative strategy with Volta Electricity Receivables
Securitisation.
"The assets differ from Spain. On analysis of the payment
system it became clear there was no necessity for a government
guarantee as the direct obligation is on the consumer," said
Alejandro Gonzalez-Ruiz in the special situations and
alternative assets team at StormHarbour.
The bonds were designed to match the assets and deemed of
sufficient quality to benefit from a rating boost above the
sovereign - two notches in the case of DBRS and three from Fitch
and Moody's. The tranches were rated Baa3/BBB/BBB(high).
Furthermore, structuring the deal as a fixed rate removed
the need for a swap counterparty - hedging arrangements in the
current rating-constrained environment are becoming extremely
cumbersome, not to mention expensive.
ESTABLISHING VALUE
Selling these bonds was somewhat of a discovery process and
some pre-sounding was carried out to ensure there would be
enough demand to get a deal away. After that, the next task
became establishing a price.
"The previous deals were not placed in the market and so do
not trade or provide a market reference. The most appropriate
comparable was the Portuguese sovereign, and despite the higher
rating of the transaction a spread to take into account it is a
structured finance transaction that won't be as liquid as
government debt," said Gray.
StormHarbour went out with an initial size expectation of
EUR300m, offering 125bp-150bp over the government bond (a yield
of 4.25% area). The book exceeded EUR450m, giving EDP a clear
indication as to the reception of its trade.
"The demand for the transaction was above what we originally
intended to issue. It was clearly decided by the company that
with the pricing level and quality of the order book it could
close at that size and level," said Gray.
The size was fixed at EUR450m, and it was priced to yield
4.25% (coupon 4.172%), at a spread of 132bp over government
bonds.
There were 29 investors in the book in total. By type, the
split was 49% insurance companies, 42% asset managers, 6% banks,
2% family offices and 1% pension funds. By region, the UK bought
57%, Southern Europe 25%, Northern Europe 16% and US offshore
2%.
"The main investor base to look at a 4%-5% yield was real
money, but we had to find a subset of that to invest in ABS in
Portugal. And we are convinced that we have explored all the
potential investor base," said Gonzalez-Ruiz.
Attracting 29 investors to a specialised transaction such as
this a good result for the originator. It sets it up well for a
return with the next instalment of receivables to securitise and
also provides a pricing point.
"For EDP this is new tool to access the investor base and a
good balance sheet management tool, opening new doors for
capital markets with a different product," said Gray.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, edited by John Mastrini)