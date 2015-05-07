LISBON May 7 Portugal's largest retailer Sonae saw its first-quarter profit double to slightly exceed expectations, boosted by the appreciation of its stake in telecoms firm NOS and higher sales, although tough competition dented profitability.

Sonae, a conglomerate that operates Continente hypermarkets, consumer electronics stores Worten and SportZone outlets of sporting goods, among other brands, said in a statement on Thursday its sales rose nearly 2 percent from a year earlier to around 1.15 billion euros ($1.31 billion).

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), slipped 1.6 percent to 59 million euros, still slightly exceeding the average forecast by analysts, of 56 million.

Underlying EBITDA margin, which measures operating profitability, edged lower to 5.2 percent from 5.3 percent a year earlier due to tough competition and weak consumer prices.

Net profit rose to 20 million euros, largely thanks to a 16 million euro gain from stakes in NOS and several other companies. Mark-to-market valuation of Sonae's indirect 2.1 percent stake in NOS made up the bulk of the gain.

NOS is the country's second-largest telecoms operator formed after the 2013 merger of the telecom unit of Sonae's subsidiary Sonaecom with ZON. NOS shares have gained almost 20 percent between end-March 2014 and end-March 2015, while Portugal's PSI20 stock index fell in the same period.

Sonae shares, which have risen nearly 20 percent so far this year, closed 0.6 percent lower before the results were announced, in line with the broader market in Lisbon. ($1 = 0.8795 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)