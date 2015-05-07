LISBON May 7 Portugal's largest retailer Sonae
saw its first-quarter profit double to slightly exceed
expectations, boosted by the appreciation of its stake in
telecoms firm NOS and higher sales, although tough
competition dented profitability.
Sonae, a conglomerate that operates Continente hypermarkets,
consumer electronics stores Worten and SportZone outlets of
sporting goods, among other brands, said in a statement on
Thursday its sales rose nearly 2 percent from a year earlier to
around 1.15 billion euros ($1.31 billion).
Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), slipped 1.6 percent to 59 million euros,
still slightly exceeding the average forecast by analysts, of 56
million.
Underlying EBITDA margin, which measures operating
profitability, edged lower to 5.2 percent from 5.3 percent a
year earlier due to tough competition and weak consumer prices.
Net profit rose to 20 million euros, largely thanks to a 16
million euro gain from stakes in NOS and several other
companies. Mark-to-market valuation of Sonae's indirect 2.1
percent stake in NOS made up the bulk of the gain.
NOS is the country's second-largest telecoms operator formed
after the 2013 merger of the telecom unit of Sonae's subsidiary
Sonaecom with ZON. NOS shares have gained almost 20
percent between end-March 2014 and end-March 2015, while
Portugal's PSI20 stock index fell in the same period.
Sonae shares, which have risen nearly 20 percent so far this
year, closed 0.6 percent lower before the results were
announced, in line with the broader market in Lisbon.
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)