* Bearish bets rise as Espirito Santo scandal escalates
* Sign of more discerning tactics by investors
* Portugal Telecom most shorted stock on PSI 20 index
* Buying on dips in price may hurt short sellers
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 16 Short sellers are raising their
bets that Portuguese stocks will fall as the escalating troubles
of the Espirito Santo family send ripple effects through the
country's corporate world.
The moves are a sign investors are using more discerning
tactics, after a two-year rally for the euro area's periphery
that has left stocks and bonds looking expensive.
Portugal's largest telecom group, Portugal Telecom,
has become the most shorted stock on the Lisbon benchmark PSI 20
index, according to data-provider Markit. The group
plans legal action to recover more than $1 billion owed it by
the Espirito Santo family's holding company, Rioforte.
Short sellers borrow a stock they think is overvalued and
sell it, betting they will be able to buy it back at a lower
price before returning it to the lender. The Markit data cited
the amount of shares out on loan at the end of Tuesday.
However, such bets may end up backfiring: Portuguese shares
rebounded on Wednesday, underscoring some investors' willingness
to buy into periphery trades on price weakness. A rising or even
steady price would leave short-sellers with burnt fingers.
Around 84 percent of the Portugal Telecom shares that are
available to be borrowed - equivalent to 12 percent of the
company's total share capital - are out on loan, according to
Markit, up 6.3 percentage points over the past week.
For the PSI 20 as a whole, around 13 percent of all shares
available for lending are out on loan, up 2 percentage points
from last week. That compares with around 3 percent of British
blue chips and 4 percent of Italian stocks.
The PSI 20 was up 2.9 percent on Wednesday but has fallen 7
percent since the end of June. But some investors have been
willing to buy into the euro area's periphery when prices fall.
Other stocks that have seen increased activity by short
sellers are Banco Espirito Santo, the bank at the heart
of market jitters over the past week, which is linked to
Espirito Santo family shareholders, and rival Banco Comercial
Portugues, at 76 and 48 percent respectively.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King)