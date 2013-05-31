LISBON May 31 Portugal's largest labour union, the CGTP, has called a general strike for June 27 to protest against public sector pay cuts, layoffs and other austerity measures imposed on the recession-weary nation to meet the terms of an EU/IMF bailout.

"It is a strike for everyone, it is to promote change of policy, of the government and to call for elections," CGTP chief Armenio Carlos told reporters on Friday, adding that all other unions were welcome to join. The strike will encompass workers in the country's public and private sectors, he said.

Strife has intensified lately since April's rejection by the Constitutional Court of some austerity measures that forced the government to come up with alternative spending cuts and other unpopular steps like raising the retirement age.