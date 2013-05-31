LISBON May 31 Portugal's largest labour union,
the CGTP, has called a general strike for June 27 to protest
against public sector pay cuts, layoffs and other austerity
measures imposed on the recession-weary nation to meet the terms
of an EU/IMF bailout.
"It is a strike for everyone, it is to promote change of
policy, of the government and to call for elections," CGTP chief
Armenio Carlos told reporters on Friday, adding that all other
unions were welcome to join. The strike will encompass workers
in the country's public and private sectors, he said.
Strife has intensified lately since April's rejection by the
Constitutional Court of some austerity measures that forced the
government to come up with alternative spending cuts and other
unpopular steps like raising the retirement age.