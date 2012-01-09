LISBON Jan 9 Portuguese port workers
started a five-day strike on Monday which is threatening to
disrupt exports, the only sector of the economy doing well as
the government imposes harsh austerity.
The strike hit most of the country's ports, including
Lisbon, with only minimum services maintained as workers
protested against the closure of the port handling company in
the northern port of Aveiro.
The strike comes at a sensitive time as it could hit exports
just as the country enters the toughest year of austerity under
its 78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF.
"I don't have much hope that there will be any compromise,"
said Vitor Dias, the vice-president of the FESMARPOR
confederation of maritime and port workers. "But we are ready to
end the strike when there is."
The workers want the government to ensure the port handling
company in Aveiro does not go bankrupt and that staff there do
not lose their jobs.
(Reporting by Axel Bugge; editing by David Stamp)